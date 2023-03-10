(Bloomberg) -- Brait Plc, the investment firm controlled by billionaire Christo Wiese, will proceed with an initial public offering of food manufacturer Premier Group Ltd. on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

The sale of shares will target raising between 3.5 billion rand ($189 million) and 3.6 billion rand, the company said in a statement on Friday. The offer price has been set at 53.82 per share, giving Premier an equity valuation of about 6.9 billion rand. Brait will retain a 47.1% stake in the foodmaker.

The firm had called of plans for the Premier IPO in December, citing market turmoil surrounding the uncertain future of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the time. The South African leader had faced possible impeachment over his handling of the theft of at least $580,000 that had been stashed in a sofa at his game farm, before lawmakers quashed an advisory panel’s report that found he may have breached the constitution.

Premier has applied to list in the food sector of the JSE’s Main Board from Friday, March 24.

After the IPO, Brait “will focus on options to expedite the unbundling of its remaining shares in Premier and would aim to conclude this before December 2024,” it said.

