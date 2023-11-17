Top Stories
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
7:30
'Architectural marvel' near Whistler Mountain for sale for $11.9 million
-
4:53
What investment experts are saying about the Teck-Glencore coal deal
-
3:21
Why are people in Panama protesting over Canada’s First Quantum Minerals?
-
6:12
Climate change worries are changing consumer habits: EY survey
-
6:40
Habitat for Humanity offers some units for couples, singles earning $90,000
-
5:07
Climate change, drinking trends have Canadian wine producers reeling
-
Nov 17
Feds launch $10M program for small businesses in Indigenous tourism4:25
Feds launch $10M program for small businesses in Indigenous tourism
The federal government has launched a $10-million program to provide grants to small businesses involved in Indigenous tourism across Canada.
Nov 177:11
Union workers at Stellantis and Ford close to ratifying deals
Members of the United Auto Workers union were close to approving contract agreements with Stellantis and Ford on Friday with voting at both companies overwhelmingly in favor and only a few factories yet to cast ballots.
22h ago5:48
TSX recap: Index climbs 0.61% on strength in energy
Strength in energy stocks helped lead the way higher for Canada's main stock index Friday, while markets in the U.S. were muted.
Nov 176:22
EV battery subsidy deals to cost $5.8B more than government projections: PBO report
A new report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer says provincial and federal support for electric vehicle battery manufacturing in Canada will cost $5.8 billion more than previously announced government projections.
Nov 178:10
Oil prices reaching north of US$90 is out of the question for now: expert
Oil prices have fallen significantly in the past few weeks and experts say it is likely to remain under pressure as the commodity remains oversupplied.
Nov 15
More seniors choosing to age in home instead of downsizing: CMHC report4:51
More seniors choosing to age in home instead of downsizing: CMHC report
A new report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says that although seniors tend to consider downsizing as they age, a large proportion are instead choosing to age in their home rather than put it on the market.
23h ago6:57
The Week Ahead: fall economic statement; CPI data due
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
Nov 171:20
Rogers Sugar strike taking some of the sweetness out of holiday season for bakers
A bitter strike at the Rogers Sugar refinery in Vancouver is taking some of the sweetness out of the holiday season for bakers and candy-makers.
Nov 15
Loblaw Companies and Metro posted a rise in profits during the third quarter of this year, and an RBC analyst was encouraged by the companies’ strong sales despite consumer sensitivity.
-
Markets today: S&P 500 stuck in tight range after ‘epic’ rally
Stocks saw small moves after a US$2.7 trillion rally in November that was fueled by speculation the Federal Reserve will end its hiking cycle to prevent an economic recession. The dollar erased its 2023 advance.
Nov 176:07
Rogers turns on cell service at remaining TTC subway stations for its own customers
Rogers Communications Inc. says it has turned on wireless service for its customers at all remaining Toronto subway stations plus a limited section of the tunnels, but it is again unclear when TTC riders with other mobile carriers could get the same access.
Nov 178:11
These energy stocks have very disciplined capital spending: expert
The energy sector is experiencing volatile commodity prices but well-managed companies with disciplined spending should navigate the uncertainty well, according to at least one expert.
Nov 176:18
Amazon is laying off hundreds of people in its Alexa division
Amazon.com Inc. is cutting hundreds of employees in the division responsible for its voice-activated Alexa assistant, according to a memo sent to employees on Friday.
Nov 15
Slate Office REIT suspends distributions, plans asset sale; units plunge 20%6:48
Slate Office REIT suspends distributions, plans asset sale; units plunge 20%
Units in Slate Office REIT sank 20 per cent after the trust suspended its monthly cash distributions and announced a plan to sell a large part of its portfolio of properties.
Nov 17
Asset freeze sought in proposed suit alleging Quebec billionaire paid minors for sex
A lawyer representing dozens of women who say a Montreal billionaire paid them for sex while they were minors wants to freeze millions of dollars of the businessman's assets.
Nov 146:58
Rosenberg sees 'terrifying' mortgage math bringing Canada rates down quickly
Canada’s central bank will have to cut interest rates faster and further than markets expect to get ahead of a wave of mortgage maturities that threaten a fifth of the country’s discretionary income, according to economist David Rosenberg.