(Bloomberg) -- A full-floor apartment near the top of Manhattan’s One57 just changed hands at a 41% discount, a record loss for a resale at the Billionaires’ Row tower.

The condo on the 88th floor, with postcard views of Central Park, sold on May 29 for $28 million, according to city records. The seller paid $47.4 million for the unit when it was completed in 2014.

The deal marks the biggest resale discount to date at the 1,004-foot skyscraper, once the icon of Manhattan’s ultra-luxury condo boom, according to Jonathan Miller, president of appraiser Miller Samuel Inc.

Extell Development broke ground on One57 in 2009 while many other projects were sidelined by the Great Recession. With little competition, it quickly drew global investors who payed large sums for homes they rarely lived in. A penthouse at the tower sold in 2014 for $100.5 million, a city price record that stood until last year.

Now, buyers at One57 have increasingly been trading their homes at a loss as new projects proliferate in Manhattan and create a glut of high-end choices amid slackening demand. In 2017, resales at the tower averaged 25% less than their 2014 purchase prices, according to Miller Samuel data.

The even deeper cut for the latest deal reflects continued weakness in the ultra-luxury market, amplified by the global pandemic as well as the higher mansion and transfer taxes imposed by the state last year, Miller said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.