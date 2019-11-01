(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Traders preparing for a Halloween shock in currency markets after the last Brexit deadline placed bets worth billions of pounds in options, most of which are set to expire worthless on Friday.

Sterling is holding its ground above $1.29 after the European Union gave the U.K. another three-month extension to the previous Oct. 31 exit date. That leaves many options maturing Friday as out of the money, including a notional value of over 10 billion pounds ($13 billion) that the currency would slump below $1.28 or climb above $1.30.

“That has always been the problem in playing Brexit in the volatility space,” said Adam Cole, the head of currency strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. “The deadlines are too flexible.”

The options, giving investors the right to buy or sell at those levels, may have been placed as hedges or as bets on a sharp move for a last-minute Brexit deal or if the U.K. crashed out of the bloc at midnight. Speculation in the pound has emerged as a political issue, with allegations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has links to such investors and rival Jeremy Corbyn attacking hedge funds at the start of a campaign for a December election.

Still relevant for the market are around 4 billion pounds worth of options between $1.2900 and $1.2950 expiring at 2 p.m. in London on Friday. This remains an unusually high number when it comes to the pound-dollar currency pair and may anchor price moves around that level. The pound traded little changed at $1.2942 by 1:00 p.m.

Until they expire, some traders may look to neutralize any dips in the currency to keep it above $1.29. Should any negative news for the pound emerge after the London trading session, the currency could come under pressure as the options no longer offer support.

Speculators have reduced net short positions on the pound this month to the least since June, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey, highlighted by Labour leader Corbyn, is a Brexit supporter who has shorted the pound, but has dismissed talk that Johnson’s links with investors like him amounts to a conflict of interest.

With the election set for Dec. 12 and the next Brexit deadline of Jan. 31, both dates are likely to draw renewed hedging in the pound. For now, traders are expecting calmer times with a gauge of two-month swings in the currency near the lowest in six weeks.

“We know we have a delay to Brexit and again we know the date, so although volatility will be high on those dates, it is being sold off outside those dates,” said Neil Jones, head of currency sales for financial institutions at Mizuho Bank Ltd. “Consequently high and low pound strikes may well expire out the money.”

