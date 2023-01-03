31m ago
Bills-Bengals Game Won’t Resume This Week After Hamlin’s Cardiac Episode
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game halted after the cardiac episode suffered by Bills player Damar Hamlin on the field on Monday night will not resume this week and no decision about its resumption has been made, the National Football League said.
The league said Commissioner Roger Goodell had spoken with representatives from both teams and the NFL Players Association leadership.
The NFL also announced that its upcoming Week 18 regular season schedule has not changed.
Hamlin spent Monday night in an intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and remains listed in critical condition, according to a tweet from the Buffalo Bills earlier.
