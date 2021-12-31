(Bloomberg) -- Buffalo Bills fans, including New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, must pass Opko Health Inc.’s Covid-19 test before watching the NFL playoffs in person next weekend at Bills Stadium.

Members of the so-called “Bills Mafia” wishing to attend the game in Orchard Park, New York, must show a negative Covid test result within 72 hours of the game using the NFL’s testing partner -- BioReference -- a company owned by Opko since 2015.

Cuomo, who reached an agreement with the National Football League to allow for 6,700 fans at the game, plans to take a test and attend. Fans will be required to pay for their testing as part of the tickets, which will be sold in two and four seat pods, for $63 a test.

“If everyone does their part, I believe this pilot will be successful,” Cuomo said in Opko’s statement Thursday morning. “Go Bills!” he added.

The Bills, who have already clinched the American Football Conference East, will host the game against one of five possible opponents either Saturday Jan. 9 or Sunday Jan. 10.

Opko shares fell 0.5% on light volume Thursday. The Miami-based company -- 33.5% owned by billionaire Phillip Frost -- has risen more than 170% this year.

