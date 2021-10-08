(Bloomberg) -- RedBall Acquisition Corp., a blank-check firm led by ‘Moneyball’ subject Billy Beane and RedBird Capital Partners’ Gerry Cardinale, is in advanced talks to merge with SeatGeek, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A deal, if agreed, could be announced as soon as next week, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Terms of the transaction couldn’t immediately be learned. As with all deals that aren’t yet finalized, it’s possible that the talks could fall apart.

A representative for RedBall declined to comment and SeatGeek didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

SeatGeek is a platform which enables buying and selling of tickets for sports, concerts, theater and other live events. It partners with names including the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets and Manchester City FC, according to its website.

The RedBall SPAC last year held talks with the owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, Fenway Sports Group, though those talks collapsed. New York-based SeatGeek was last valued at $571 million, according to PitchBook data, which lists investors including Glynn Capital.

The SPAC raised $575 million in an August 2020 initial public offering. It said at the time it intended to pursue an acquisition in the sports, media and analytics sectors, with a focus on professional sports franchises.

Another ticketing company, Vivid Seats Inc., nabbed the ‘SEAT’ ticker this year after agreeing to go public through a merger with a SPAC led by Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.