(Bloomberg) -- One of the most closely watched indicators of trader sentiment on Binance’s market-leading derivatives exchange suggests that anxiety over additional fallout from this year’s crypto market meltdown has grown.

The seven-day average of open interest for Bitcoin perpetual futures has dropped 40.3% from the start of November, according to researcher CryptoCompare. Open interest is the total number of futures contracts held at the end of the trading day. Bitcoin perpetual contracts — which, unlike traditional calendar futures, don’t expire — have long been a favorite of crypto speculators because they allow them to more easily maintain leveraged bets.

The decline comes as investors pull cryptocurrencies from exchanges such as those run by Binance, which operates the largest spot, or cash, exchange as well. Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said Wednesday that outflows have “stabilized” while warning employees that the industry’s recovery from rival FTX’s November collapse will be “bumpy.” Bitcoin has tumbled more than 60% this year.

“Since Binance is the biggest derivatives exchange, it is likely that the closing of positions from major institutional market participants, who are now risk-averse, has driven the decline in OI,” said Jacob Joseph, a research analyst at CryptoCompare. “The decline in open interest suggests a lack of speculation as traders turn risk-averse as they await any further contagion in this uncertain market.”

Other derivatives exchanges are seeing mixed comparable results, though that may be skewed because of Binance’s dominance of the sector. The seven-day average for Bitcoin perpetuals on Kraken rose 46.5% since the beginning of November, according to CryptoCompare. Open interest on Bybit and OKX exchanges fell 19.1% and 21.1%, respectively. Crypto.com’s open interest dropped 83.1% over the same period.

Binance holds a nearly 60% share of the crypto derivatives market, having traded $1.45 trillion in November, according to CryptoCompare. Kraken’s share is under 1%, while OKX and Bybit have market shares of 14.4% and 11% respectively, according to the researcher. CryptoCompare doesn’t track Crypto.com’s market-share data.

Crypto derivatives is a bigger market than spot trading. When FTX announced its bankruptcy on Nov. 11, the seven-day average derivatives trading volume was more than three times bigger than spot, according to CryptoCompare. Currently, it’s roughly double the size of spot.

“We are seeing that open interest on perps is starting to stabilize but certainly it’s come down pretty sharply,” said David Duong, head of institutional research at Coinbase Global Inc., which owns derivatives tracker Skew. “That’s happening irrespective anything idiosyncratic to Binance. Definitely it’s showing that in the very short term most sentiment believes it’s going to be range-bound or weaker.”

