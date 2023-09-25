(Bloomberg) -- Binance is seeking to launch stablecoins denominated in the dollar, euro and yen in Japan next year, as the embattled global crypto exchange pushes into the nation’s nascent market.

Binance Japan Inc. wants to introduce the three tokens and potentially more in 2024 through its partnership with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s trust banking arm, Takeshi Chino, the unit’s general manager, said in an interview. The two firms have started jointly studying the issuance, according to a statement.

Japan legalized stablecoin issuance by licensed firms in June, prompting Orix Corp. and other companies to weigh launching the tokens that purportedly offer financial advantages like speedier money transfers and settlements. MUFG has been discussing with multiple parties about using its blockchain platform, Progmat, to mint stablecoins tied to foreign currencies.

Japan’s stablecoin market has the potential to grow to as large as 5 trillion yen ($34 billion), roughly a quarter of the estimated current global market, Tatsuya Saito, MUFG’s vice president of product, said in the same interview.

The issuance plan requires Binance to gain a license in Japan as an electronic settlement methods transaction business provider, according to the release. With the issuance, users can use stablecoins to trade crypto-currencies and potentially undertake payment services, Chino said.

