8h ago
Binance Set to Curb Services to Russia Users After EU Sanctions
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Binance Holdings Ltd. is set to limit services for Russian nationals following the European Union’s latest package of sanctions against Moscow.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume will reduce services to Russian persons or entities with crypto assets exceeding the value of 10,000 euros ($10,885), according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter, who requested anonymity as the matter is private.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.