(Bloomberg) -- Argentine biotechnology firm Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. scored a big win Friday after China approved imports of the company’s drought-resistant soy strain. The stock soared the most in more than a year.

China’s Agriculture Ministry approved the HB4 strain of soy developed by Bioceres, according to a document posted on its website. The approval was granted to Instituto de Agrobiotecnologia Rosario, a research and development unit of Bioceres.

Bioceres’s U.S. shares rose 16% to $13.89 at 10:09 a.m. in New York, its biggest intraday jump since April 2021.

Bioceres is pushing the technology for farmers who have been suffering harsher weather, and the decision paves the way for its entry into a key market. The technology has already been approved in the U.S., Brazil, Paraguay and Canada. Argentina authorized the HB4 soy strain in 2015 pending import approval from China.

Read More: Argentine CEO Pushes for Soy Strain Top Buyer China Snubs

Bioceres Chief Executive Officer Federico Trucco said in a September earnings call that he expected Chinese approval for the seeds by the end of June.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.