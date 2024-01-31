(Bloomberg) -- Biogen Inc. will stop studying and selling the controversial Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, capping years of debate over its efficacy and disappointment as it failed to meet commercial expectations.

Biogen is returning rights to the drug to Neurimmune, the private company that invented it, the pharmaceutical giant said in a statement. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based drugmaker will redeploy resources to its other Alzheimer’s programs — including Leqembi, a medication it’s making with partner Eisai Co.

The move resolves a conundrum for Biogen Chief Executive Officer Chris Viehbacher over what to do about Aduhelm as the company focuses on Leqembi’s launch. Aduhelm received shortcut US approval in 2021 as the first in a new class of drugs that remove toxic amyloid protein from the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Still, it has been a commercial flop, with insurers refusing to cover it due to uncertainty over whether it works.

The decision was “a long time coming,” Stifel analyst Paul Matteis said in a note, and “makes sense in our view given its limited commercial uptake/growth prospects and the continued need for a confirmatory study.”

Biogen had started a costly 1,500-patient trial aimed to prove once and for all that Aduhelm does slow Alzheimer’s. But it wouldn’t have produced results for years, by which time it would likely have been too late to resurrect sales as drugs with more convincing proof hit the market. Among them is Leqembi, which gained full US approval last year after a large trial clearly showed slowing of Alzheimer’s progression.

Shortcut Approval

By contrast, Aduhelm was approved in the US using a regulatory shortcut called accelerated approval after two trials aiming to show it slowed the disease produced contradictory results. The clearance unleashed a firestorm of controversy: Three members of a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel that had recommended against approving the drug quit in protest. Congress started an investigation over the unusual circumstances of the approval.

Proponents of the drug hailed the decision as a landmark, but the medicine was never used much outside of trials because the federal Medicare program largely refused to cover it.

A condition of the shortcut approval required Biogen to conduct the study to determine whether Aduhelm worked. Now, trials to show whether the drug works may never be completed. The FDA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

As part of a strategic review of its research and development that started a year ago, Biogen looked for potential partners or external financing to help continue the Aduhelm trial, but was unable to find any, the company said Wednesday. Biogen is taking a $60 million one-time charge in the fourth quarter of 2023 to account for costs of terminating the Aduhelm program.

New Versions

Only about 2,500 patients worldwide are on the medication. Many of them are taking it through the clinical trial and a free drug program that Biogen runs, and some pay for it commercially, according to a spokesperson.

Those taking the drug in the trial will be able to stay on Aduhelm through May 1, while Biogen works with investigators to find other options for them, the spokesperson said. Patients taking the drug commercially will be able to get it until November, according to the spokesperson.

Neurimmune, based in Switzerland, said it aims to develop subcutaneously administered versions of the drug, which is now given intravenously. In addition to the rights, Neurimmune is obtaining detailed clinical data along with manufacturing supplies and technology, according to a statement.

