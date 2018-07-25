(Bloomberg) -- An experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug from Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co. slowed the progression of the earliest stages of the devastating condition by 30 percent in a study, a first in the decades-long research that has thus far been littered with failures.

Doctors and patient advocates said the results were encouraging, though more information was needed from larger, longer studies before any real promise from the drug could be accurately measured.

Still, the percentage benefit exceeded the bar that analysts and investors had forecast for success -- with the caveat that the results reported by Biogen and Eisai were for patients treated for 18 months rather than the 12 months many had anticipated. The trial itself has been shrouded in secrecy. After an initial analysis using a novel approach failed to find a significant improvement in December, the companies announced three weeks ago that a different approach yielded positive results.

“There is a lot of intrigue here, it’s very interesting, but there are also a lot of questions still,” said Julie Schneider, associate director of Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center in Chicago, and one of the few outside experts who have seen the study results. “These are designs that we aren’t used to seeing. We will have to study exactly how this was done to feel more confident about some of the findings.”

The results for the drug, called BAN2401, were presented Wednesday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Chicago. Shares of both Biogen, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Japan’s Eisai had soared earlier this month after the companies presented the initial positive results. Biogen’s shares are trading at their highest in three years, and Eisai is close to all-time records.

Only the highest dose of the drug showed a significant benefit, slowing the progression of the disease on a novel measure called ADCOMS of 12 items compiled from more traditional approaches. It included performance on word recognition and recall, personal care, memory, problem solving and drawing.

The highest dose of the drug also had a significant benefit on a traditional test of mental function called ADAS-Cog, reducing the cognitive decline by 47 percent compared with placebo. None of the other four doses of the drug were successful.

The history of Alzheimer’s research has been marked by a series of high hopes and dramatic setbacks. There have been about 200 failed attempts to find a treatment -- so far in vain. The stakes are enormous for the pharmaceutical industry, as well as the millions of people grappling with the disease around the world. A successful drug to slow the progression would be a first in the space, with stratospheric sales and few rivals currently on the horizon.

