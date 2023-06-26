(Bloomberg) -- Biogen Inc. shareholders elected Susan Langer, 32, to the board Monday. The company said the board was aware of her relationship with former director Alex Denner prior to the vote.

“The relationship was disclosed during the nomination process and discussed by the board,” Biogen spokesperson Jack Cox said. “The board unanimously approved the nomination of Susan Langer based upon her own qualifications.”

Langer and Denner live together and have a child together, according to Stat. The company didn’t disclose the relationship to shareholders when it announced her nomination, the publication said.

Denner was chair of the Biogen board’s corporate governance committee prior to his departure. He didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

The company announced Langer’s election to the board in preliminary results of shareholder meeting in a statement Monday. In a filing, Biogen said Langer “brings healthcare and biotech operational and strategy experience to the board.”

Langer is president of a company called Souffle Therapeutics, according to a company filing. She worked for Biogen from 2013 to 2019, including as head of corporate strategy, and has held executive roles at other biotech companies. She owns less than 1% of Biogen stock.

She’s also the daughter of Moderna Inc. co-founder Robert Langer, according to Reuters.

--With assistance from Robert Langreth.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.