(Bloomberg) -- Biogen Inc. shares fell Monday after a report of a second death potentially linked to the groundbreaking experimental drug for Alzheimer’s disease the company is developing with Eisai Co.

The case involved a 65-year-old woman who died of a massive brain hemorrhage after suffering a stroke and a type of brain swelling and bleeding in an Eisai trial, according to a report in Science magazine. The bleeding began after the patient received an anti-clotting drug, the report said. Brain swelling and bleeding have previously been linked to medicines that work like the Biogen-Eisai treatment, according to the report.

Biogen shares fell 2.3% as of 9:44 a.m. in New York. Eisai shares closed up 1.2% in Tokyo.

The drug, lecanemab, is the first to slow progression of Alzheimer’s in a large clinical trial, a medical milestone that has fueled hopes of altering the course of the disease for millions of patients. Biogen and Eisai have published only minimal data from the trial, however, with more results due to be presented at a conference this week.

All available information indicates that lecanemab isn’t associated with an increased risk of death overall, an Eisai spokeswoman said in a statement. It can be difficult to determine the cause of death in ill and elderly patients who’ve received other medicines, the company said. Biogen referred questions about the death to Eisai.

BioArtic AB, the Swedish biotech where the drug originated, fell as much as 25% in Stockholm. The company doesn’t have insight into this specific study, spokesman Oskar Bosson said.

