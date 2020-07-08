(Bloomberg) -- Biogen Inc. said it had submitted an application seeking U.S. approval for its Alzheimer’s disease therapy aducanumab, which could become one of the first medicines of its kind to be made available to treat the memory-wasting disease.

Shares of Biogen jumped as much as 10% in premarket trading on Wednesday in New York. Biogen’s stock price has been closely tied to investors’ expectations for aducanumab over the past few years.

The company said in a statement Wednesday that along with its Japan-based partner Eisai Co. it had completed submission of a biologics license applications with the Food and Drug Administration. Biogen said as part of the submission it had requested priority review, which could speed the medication’s path to market.

“Alzheimer’s disease remains one of the greatest public health challenges of our time,” Biogen Chief Executive Officer Michel Vounatsos said in the statement. The application “is the first filing for FDA approval of a treatment that addresses the clinical decline associated with this devastating condition, as well as the pathology of the disease.”

