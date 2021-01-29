(Bloomberg) -- Biogen Inc. gained in premarket trading after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended the review of its experimental drug for Alzheimer’s disease, a sign its application for approval is getting careful consideration.

The FDA pushed back the decision deadline by three months to June 7, according to a statement from Biogen and its partner Eisai Co. The shares gained as much as 12% before U.S. markets opened on Friday.

Biogen originally abandoned development of the drug, called aducanumab, in 2019. The company’s shares have see-sawed since as interest revived because of positive signs from one of two trials that indicated the drug didn’t work.

The company submitted a response to an information request by the FDA, including additional analysis and clinical data “that will require additional time for review,” according to the statement.

