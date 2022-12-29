(Bloomberg) -- Biogen Inc. shares jumped by the most since the company’s Alzheimer’s disease treatment was approved in the U.S. this spring, after a Korean media report that it was in talks to sell itself to Samsung Group.

The Korea Economic Daily reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources, that the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotechnology company had approached the Seoul conglomerate about a takeover.

A representative for Biogen said that the company doesn’t comment on market rumors and speculation.

Biogen’s stock gained as much as 13%, the biggest intraday advance since June 7, as of 2:45 p.m. in New York on Friday. The company’s current market value is about $38 billion.

Biogen gained approval for its Alzheimer’s treatment Aduhelm in June over the objections of experts who said there wasn’t enough clear evidence that it worked. Since then, the drug has struggled to gain momentum as patients and payers balked at the scientific debate and the treatment’s $56,000-a-year cost. Biogen has since cut the drug’s price in half.

There are existing ties between the two companies. Samsung’s Bioepis business partnered with Biogen on a lower-cost biosimilar of macular degeneration drug Lucentis. That treatment was approved for the U.S. market in September.

