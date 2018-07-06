(Bloomberg) -- A closely watched Alzheimer’s drug from Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co. showed positive results in a large clinical trial, lifting shares of the U.S. pharmaceutical company and its Japanese partner.

Results from an 18-month clinical trial for BAN2401, a drug aimed at treating Alzheimer’s, showed a significant slowing of disease progression in the brain, according to a statement from the drugmakers. The conclusions in the phase 2 trial followed poor results from an earlier stage of the study.

Shares of Eisai soared by their daily limit of 19 percent, the most since March 2015, in Tokyo on Friday. Biogen rose 14 percent in premarket trading.

The result of the study, which involved more than 800 patients, was a “best case” scenario for the drug, Jefferies analysts led by Michael Yee wrote in a note. Expectations were low after the December study didn’t hit its goals, while other recent Alzheimer’s studies have also disappointed, the analysts wrote.

The previous failure likely reflected the short duration of the trial, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sam Fazeli, who said at the time that the 18-month result would be more relevant.

BAN2401 targets the most toxic form of beta amyloid, the protein involved in Alzheimer’s. Amyloid is deposited in the brain many years before signs of disease start to emerge. The protein is likely more important in the early stages of the disease, which explains the lack of success of beta amyloid-targeting drugs in trials focused on advanced disease, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

