(Bloomberg) -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. named three new independent board members and formed a review committee as part of an agreement with activist investor Elliott Investment Management, which has pressured the company about its future.

The committee will review BioMarin’s strategy, operations, financial and capital allocation priorities and long-term planning, the company said in a statement. It appointed Barbara Bodem, Athena Countouriotis and Mark Enyedy to the board, effective Dec. 27.

BioMarin said it also agreed to customary standstill and voting provisions in order to “facilitate collaboration” with Elliott. Additionally, Elliott, which is one of BioMarin’s largest shareholders, agreed to share information with the company to promote dialogue.

Elliott has spent more than $1 billion to build up a stake in BioMarin as it takes a more active role in deciding the direction of the company, according to people familiar with the situation.

BioMarin develops treatments for patients with genetic diseases. In June, the company won US approval for Roctavian, a gene therapy for adults that treats severe forms of the bleeding disorder hemophilia A. The therapy gives patients a working copy of a faulty gene that causes the inherited disease.

Last month, BioMarin named Alexander Hardy as its chief executive officer as the biotech company seeks to increase sales of its gene therapy.

--With assistance from Gerry Smith.

