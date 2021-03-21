(Bloomberg) --

The U.S. and many European countries will probably be in a position to end Covid-19 lockdowns at the end of summer, said BioNTech SE Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin.

Overall, though, “it will take at least a year to get the situation under control worldwide,” Sahin, whose company is Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine-making partner, was quoted as telling Welt am Sonntag. While virus mutations will emerge, “we are already preparing for that today,” he told the German outlet in an interview.

Turkish-born Sahin, who co-founded BioNTech in 2008 with his wife Ozlem Tureci and others, cautioned that the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 “won’t disappear.”

“We’ll have to see whether you need a vaccination every year or every five years,” Sahin said.

