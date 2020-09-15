(Bloomberg) -- BioNTech SE will get as much as 375 million euros ($445 million) from Germany to back its Covid-19 program, about half of the money the government set aside to accelerate development of a vaccine.

The German biotech company is working with Pfizer Inc. and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. on what is expected to be one of the first vaccines to deliver results from late-stage trials. Pfizer has repeatedly said data from a U.S. study could be ready next month.

The German government funding will help BioNTech build out manufacturing and development capacity in its home market, the Mainz-based company said.

Pfizer will keep paying for its share of development costs for the experimental vaccine without government funding, BioNTech said.

