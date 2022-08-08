(Bloomberg) -- BioNTech SE dropped the most in more than three months as lagging Covid-19 vaccine orders held sales and profit short of analysts’ expectations.

Revenue in the second quarter fell by about 40% to 3.2 billion euros ($3.3 billion), BioNTech said on Monday, short of the 3.96 billion-euro average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Diluted earnings per share were 6.45 euros, also below estimates.

BioNTech and partner Pfizer Inc. are counting on an omicron-adapted vaccine to reinvigorate sales for the rest of the year. The first doses of a shot tailored for both the original coronavirus and the fast-spreading omicron BA.4/5 variant should be ready in October, in time for fall booster campaigns, BioNTech said. The companies will begin a clinical trial this month.

The biotech’s American depositary receipts fell as much as 9.4% in German trading, the most since April 19.

BioNTech still expects to hit a target of 13 billion to 17 billion euros in vaccine revenues this year, with demand increasing in the fourth quarter once the new Covid shot is available. Rival Moderna Inc. has said it will start delivering fall boosters in September.

The partners are also seeking regulatory approval in Europe for a version of their vaccine based on the original virus plus an earlier subvariant of omicron, BA.1. US authorities have asked drugmakers for a shot adapted to the later BA.4/5 subvariant.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.