(Bloomberg) -- BioNTech SE’s first-quarter sales soared past expectations as the German biotech said early research hinted that an omicron-adapted booster might provide broader protection than another dose of its original Covid-19 shot.

Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine partner saw sales more than triple to 6.37 billion euros ($6.7 billion) thanks to orders placed late last year as the omicron variant emerged. BioNTech reiterated its forecast for the year, saying it expects its share of the Covid vaccine revenue to reach between 13 billion euros and 17 billion euros -- an estimate that implies declining sales for the rest of the year.

The German company’s American depositary receipts rose 4.4% before U.S. exchanges opened. BioNTech’s ADRs have lost almost half their value this year as the company wrestles to transform the windfall from the Covid vaccine into sustainable growth. It’s studying 16 potential cancer treatments in 20 patient trials, including five mid-stage studies that could help show proof of concept for some of its experimental projects.

The company is also researching follow-on Covid vaccines, including a version adapted for the omicron variant as well as candidates that could target it along with other strains. Infection with omicron boosted immunity against a range of variants, a BioNTech team showed in early research posted on preprint server bioRxiv last month.

The early data indicate that an adapted booster shot may be more beneficial than multiple shots with the original vaccines, a team led by Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin wrote in the preprint, which hasn’t yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Real-world data on an omicron-adapted shot appears delayed, however. BioNTech had said in March that it expected to have results by the end of April from a patient trial being conducted with Pfizer. A data update is now expected “in the coming weeks,” the company said.

The Mainz, Germany-based company splits Covid vaccine sales in most of the world with Pfizer.

