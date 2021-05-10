(Bloomberg) -- BioNTech SE boosted its Covid-19 vaccine sales estimate to 12.4 billion euros ($15.1 billion) for this year, issuing a new target for the shot it sells with Pfizer Inc. as countries increase orders to spur their inoculation campaigns.

The partners have contracted for about 1.8 billion doses this year and started clinching deals for 2022 and beyond, the Mainz, Germany-based company said Monday. BioNTech had previously predicted 9.8 billion euros in 2021 revenue from the shot, its first marketed product.

“We are expanding access to new populations and geographies, and addressing emerging variants,” Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin said in a statement.

As demand soars for their messenger RNA vaccines, Pfizer and BioNTech have repeatedly bumped up their production goals, raising the potential revenue the two partners stand to get as well. Pfizer last week said supply agreements will yield $26 billion in sales this year -- a total that’s split between the drugmakers. BioNTech also gets revenue from direct sales.

BioNTech’s depository receipts rose 8.1% as of 7:26 a.m. in trading before U.S. markets opened.

BioNTech and Pfizer said last week that they’ll be able to make as many as 3 billion doses this year and more than that in 2022. Though the partners’ messenger RNA technology was unproven until last year, it has quickly become a mainstay of the Covid inoculation drive, thanks in part to manufacturing struggles and safety concerns for competitors AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson.

Orders are already flowing in for next year, including as many as 1.8 billion doses reserved for 2022 and 2023 by the European Union alone. BioNTech also said it will build a production facility in Singapore that could be operational by early 2023.

(Updates with Pfizer target in fourth paragraph, shares in fifth.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.