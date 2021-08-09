(Bloomberg) -- BioNTech SE raised its forecast for this year’s Covid-19 vaccine sales to 15.9 billion euros ($18.7 billion) and said it is pushing forward plans test its messenger RNA technology in cancer.

BioNTech and partner Pfizer Inc. signed contracts to deliver some 2.2 billion doses of the two-shot vaccine this year and more than 1 billion doses in 2022 and beyond, the Mainz, Germany-based company said Monday. BioNTech had previously predicted 12.4 billion euros in 2021 revenue from its only marketed product.

The Covid vaccine is on track to be one of the best-selling drugs of all time, with Pfizer saying last month it may generate $33.5 billion in sales this year. That money is split between the partners, and BioNTech also gets some revenue from direct sales. The windfall has given the German biotech ample cash to push forward the rest of its experimental pipeline -- as well as raising the pressure to come up with another driver of sustainable growth.

“We are expanding the supply of our Covid-19 vaccine to more than 100 countries and regions,” Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin said in a statement. Meanwhile, experimental cancer therapies starting clinical trials now may allow introduction of more products “in the coming years,” Sahin said.

Even as countries around the world struggle to complete the first wave of Covid immunizations, the potential need for booster shots may also drive vaccine sales in coming years. The partners expect to have capacity to make 4 billion doses of the vaccine next year, BioNTech said. Pfizer has said it would approach U.S. regulators for authorization of a third booster dose of its vaccine.

BioNTEch shares have more than quadrupled so far this year.

The partners have sought full approval in the U.S. for the Covid vaccine, which was cleared via an emergency-use authorization there late last year. They are also studying the shot’s safety and efficacy for children younger than age 12 and for pregnant women.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.