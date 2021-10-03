(Bloomberg) -- BioNTech SE Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin, whose company developed the first Covid-19 vaccine along with Pfizer Inc., said a new formula will probably be needed by mid-2022 to protect against future virus mutations, the Financial Times reported.

Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said the U.S. is turning the corner on its latest surge in cases. He urged more Americans to get vaccinated after the country’s pandemic death toll passed 700,000. Delta Air Lines Inc. is yet to decide how to handle a federal mandate that demands certain companies ensure all their workers get inoculated.

Indonesia’s daily death count dropped to the lowest level in more than a year, while Russian daily deaths rose to a record. Cases continue to hold at elevated levels in Australia and New Zealand’s biggest cities.

Cases Remain High in Australia and New Zealand (6:51 p.m. NY)

Australia and New Zealand continues to pivot from elimination to vaccination strategy despite cases surging in its biggest cities. Victoria recorded 1,377 new Covid-19 infections Monday, down from a record on Saturday, and a further four deaths.

Melburnians -- some of the most locked down people in the world throughout the pandemic -- are set to be released from restrictive stay at home orders by Oct. 26 if 70% of the Victoria population is fully vaccinated. Of the state’s 6.6 million people, 3.7 million have had at least one dose.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand placed its fourth-largest city into a snap lockdown Sunday after two cases were reported outside Auckland, where an outbreak continues to fester. The nation will require all non-citizens aged 17 and over arriving in the country to be fully vaccinated from Nov. 1. All arrivals will still be required to complete 14 days in quarantine

NYC Needs Almost 3,700 Substitute Teachers (6:40 p.m. NY)

New York City’s Department of Education needs to fill 3,659 openings for substitute teachers as the vaccine mandate for public school staffers takes effect Monday, the NY Post reported, citing an email.

The vacancies represent an average of about two substitutes per school, the newspaper reported. The DOE is offering an extra $50 a day for those prepared to work at least 10 days up to Nov. 24.

There are another 3,020 slots for paraprofessional substitute teachers who work with special education and disabled students.

Japan in Talks for Merck’s Pills, Nikkei Says (6:38 p.m. NY)

Japan’s Health Ministry is in talks to procure Merck’s antiviral pill molnupiravir with an aim to approving its use within this year, Nikkei reported without attribution.

The ministry will consider fast-track approval of the treatment if Merck files for approval in Japan.

Delta Air Lines Undecided on Vaccine Mandate (5:11 p.m. NY)

Delta Air Lines is yet to decide how to handle a federal mandate for vaccinations for workers at certain companies, saying there are “different ways” to make sure 100% of its employees get the shots.

“Our goal, clearly, is to get to 100%,” Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian told reporters at a meeting in conjunction with the International Air Transport Association meeting in Boston. “There are different ways to get there, and we’re going to do it our way. If there’s another path and the government mandates it, we’ll continue to consider it.”

Repeating a previous stance, he said it’s “hard to see” the carrier demanding that U.S. passengers show proof of vaccination before they board because it would be too disruptive for those who fly weekly.

U.S. One-Day Vaccination Number Exceeds 1 Million (2:56 p.m. NY)

Daily vaccinations in the U.S. topped 1 million on Saturday for the first time in several weeks, helped by vaccine requirements and people getting booster shots, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said on Twitter.

The number includes 363,000 newly vaccinated people and 545,000 additional doses or boosters, according to Cyrus Shahpar, the White House director of Covid-19 data.

More than 5 million boosters have been completed in the U.S., Klain said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention backed booster doses of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine for certain groups of adults, including everyone 65 and older and long-term care residents, on Sept. 24.

Fauci Says U.S. Is Turning the Corner (10:27 a.m. NY)

More people need to get vaccinated to keep infections on a declining trend, infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci said. He also said that while the full-vaccination rate has reached 55%, the key risk is the 70 million eligible people in the U.S. who haven’t gotten a shot.

“We certainly are turning the corner on this particular surge,” Fauci said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “The way to keep it down, to make that turnaround continue to go down, is to do what we mentioned: get vaccinated.”

Lufthansa Adds Flights, Sees Rising Leisure Demand (9:55 a.m. NY)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is adding more than 80 flights from Frankfurt and over 50 departures from Munich this fall. The carrier will offer extra flights to Spain’s Palma de Mallorca, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Malaga, and to other European destinations, during the country’s fall vacation period, it said in a statement on Sunday. Spain is in particularly high demand, it added. Lufthansa already added additional business-focused flights within Germany.

Indonesia Deaths Lowest in a Year (6:58 a.m. NY)

Indonesia said daily deaths from the virus fell to the lowest in more than a year, as the country reported improved testing and vaccination coverage.

The nation added 58 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the fewest since Aug. 17 last year. And it recorded 1,142 additional cases, the lowest since June 29, 2020, suggesting deaths, which come on a lag, may be headed even lower.

BioNTech Sees New Vaccine Need, Next Year (4 p.m. HK)

Ugur Sahin, co-founder and chief executive officer of Germany’s BioNTech SE, which developed the first Covid-19 vaccine together with Pfizer Inc., said new strains will emerge that can evade booster shots and the body’s immune defenses, requiring the development of updated vaccine formulas.

“This year [a different vaccine] is completely unneeded, but by mid-next year, it could be a different situation,” the Financial Times quoted him as saying in an interview. “This is a continuous evolution, and that evolution has just started.”

Russian Death Count Rises to Record (4:23 p.m. HK)

Russia recorded its highest daily death count to date, with 890 people dying from the virus in the past 24 hours.

The country has suffered the fifth-highest number of Covid-19 infections since the pandemic began, with a mortality rate of almost 2.8%.

Singapore Minister Vows Clearer Virus Messaging (3:28 p.m. HK)

Singapore authorities need to do a better job communicating the country’s virus strategy, a minister said, addressing residents’ frustrations over confusing signals on the financial hub’s reopening plan.

The country has shifted its approach from Covid elimination to trying to live with the virus, yet authorities have tightened restrictions on gatherings, restaurants and businesses even after pledging more freedoms. Officials need to improve the messaging on how their actions relate to the country’s goals to avoid confusion, said Josephine Teo, the minister for communications and information.

Malaysia Eyes Border Reopening in December (1:51 p.m. HK)

Malaysia is looking to reopen its borders to foreign travel in December once 90% of its adult population is fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told local media.

An accelerated vaccine rollout has allowed the government to gradually ease restrictions. As of Saturday, 87.2% of the adult population had been fully vaccinated, officials said on Twitter on Sunday. Meanwhile, 94.3% of the adult population had received the first dose.

