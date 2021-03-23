(Bloomberg) -- Biotech analysts are usually a bullish bunch, anticipating scientific breakthroughs that will send stocks surging. But SVB Leerink’s Geoffrey Porges has broken from the pack, with cautious recommendations outweighing the number of companies he sees as buys.

The reason: potentially tougher regulatory scrutiny under President Joe Biden’s administration.

Porges cut his ratings Tuesday on GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., MorphoSys AG, Translate Bio Inc., Assembly BioSciences Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc., anticipating more restrictions on pharmaceutical pricing, tougher drug reviews, and greater scrutiny of mergers and acquisitions. He lowered all to market perform from outperform.

With those six downgrades, Porges has 14 holds and 8 buys on the stocks he covers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The industry and its investors will need to adjust to a different regulatory environment to the one they have enjoyed for the last 5 years,” he wrote in a note Tuesday. “Given this overall context, we believe it is advisable to be more selective in our outperform ratings and recommendations, and only expect stocks with clear value-creating events and news to outperform the market and the sector in the coming months.”

The Nasdaq Biotech Index had slipped more than 8% from a record high in February, yet it remains up about 60% over the past year.

The pullback came as several setbacks on new drug applications ignited speculation that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is poised to usher in a period of greater regulatory scrutiny. At the same time, a Citigroup Inc. analyst noted the challenges posed by an international collaboration to overhaul M&A reviews and the views of Xavier Becerra, Biden’s choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services, on mergers and drug pricing.

