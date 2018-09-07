(Bloomberg) -- Phillip Frost, a Miami-based biotechnology billionaire, and nine other people are facing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that they generated more than $27 million from unlawful stock sales in long-running pump-and-dump schemes that left investors with virtually worthless stock.

The SEC announced the allegations in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan. The agency said it is seeking “monetary and equitable relief.”

