CG Oncology Inc. shares nearly doubled after the biotechnology company raised $380 million in an initial public offering, in the largest single-day increase this year for a US debut.

The Irvine, California-headquartered firm’s shares closed at $37.17 each in New York, a 96% gain from the IPO price, giving the company a market value of $2.2 billion. The stock soared as high as $40.90 per share at one point in its first trading day, versus an IPO price of $19.

CG Oncology sold 20 million shares on Wednesday, according to a statement, increasing the number of shares and pricing them above a marketed range. The firm was set to offer 17 million shares at $16 to $18 each, and had increased the number from 11.8 million earlier in the week.

The successful listing is set to cheer biotech IPO hopefuls looking for a market window. First-time share sales by firms in the sector raised just $3.3 billion worldwide last year, the lowest volume in a decade, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Biotech Hopefuls

ArriVent Biopharma Inc. is set to price its IPO of up to $158 million on Thursday before a Friday debut on the Nasdaq. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc. and Metagenomi Technologies LLC have filed publicly for offerings of their own as soon as this year.

Founded in 2010, CG Oncology is focused on developing a potential treatment for bladder cancer, a preliminary filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission shows. Its product candidate is in clinical trials by itself and in combination with other cancer drugs. The company expects to report data from a late-stage trial by the end of the year.

CG Oncology’s IPO continues a trend of drug developers with mid or late-stage therapies tapping new investors for cash. The closely-watched Nasdaq Biotech Index is sitting a few weeks removed from a two-year high.

The company had a net loss of $45.7 million on revenue of $203,000 for the nine months ended Sept. 30, according to the filing, a nearly 45% greater loss than the same period a year earlier.

The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, while LifeSci Capital is acting as co-manager for the offering, the statement showed.

