(Bloomberg) -- Logos Capital Management posted a 68% return across its public and private funds in its first full calendar year as biopharmaceutical companies surged to record highs amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Assets at the San Francisco-based firm, founded by Farallon Capital Management alumnus Arsani William, grew to $1.3 billion at the end of 2020, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Logos Capital, which focuses on biotech investments, launched in September 2019 with $200 million in commitments from investors including family offices, endowments and foundations.

Just months before the novel coronavirus swept the globe, Logos Capital emerged alongside a new class of health-care specialist firms investing in small-to-mid-cap companies working on therapies in oncology, immunology and rare disease. Logos employs in-house analytic tools to assess the probability of any given drug candidate’s success in clinical trials. Only about 1 in 10 drug candidates that enter clinical development ultimately make it to patients, a reality that can fuel demand for biotechnology industry experts, particularly in times of crisis.

Though the pandemic initially spurred market volatility, including among drugmakers, the firm ended the year with gains as high as 480% for one of its three funds, Logos Opportunities Fund I. The fund is managed by two doctors: William, who holds an M.D. from Harvard Medical School, and general partner Graham Walmsley, who has an M.D. and a Ph.D. from Stanford University School of Medicine.

Logos Capital isn’t alone. Many investors reaped big returns last year from biopharma companies focused on Covid-19 vaccine and therapeutic development. Moderna Inc., whose vaccine was authorized in mid-December, climbed more than 400%.

Still, Logos Capital has had minimal exposure to companies whose pipelines are focused on the pandemic response. It has invested in two such companies, one of which it ultimately exited, according to the person.

The firm outperformed the S&P 500, which gained 16% in 2020, and an exchange-traded fund with broad exposure to smaller biotechnology companies, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF, which jumped 48%.

