(Bloomberg) -- Kyverna Therapeutics Inc. raised $319 million in a US initial public offering priced above a marketed range, as drug developers continue to receive a warm welcome from new investors.

The Bain Capital-backed biotechnology company sold 14.5 million shares for $22 each on Wednesday, according to a statement. Kyverna, based in Emeryville, California, had marketed the shares for $20 to $21. Strong demand led the firm to boost both the size and the targeted price range on Tuesday.

The offering is the second-largest for a drug developer this year, after cancer-focused CG Oncology Inc. raised $437 million two weeks ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The company’s lead medicine is a CAR T-cell therapy for autoimmune diseases in rheumatology and neurology. Bain Capital, Gilead Sciences Inc., Vida Ventures LLC and Westlake BioPartners are among Kyverna’s largest investors, according to the company’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The strong results continue a streak of therapeutics companies drawing heightened investor demand. CG Oncology, which has more than doubled from its offer price, kick-started a stream of drug developers to IPO.

ArriVent Biopharma Inc. has climbed 23% and Alto Neuroscience Inc. is up 19% from their offerings, which raised almost $350 million combined. Moderna Inc.-backed Metagenomi Inc.’s offering is slated to price on Thursday, with the biotech industry sailing past $1 billion in IPO proceeds this year.

The reception for IPOs in other sectors has been choppier, with KKR & Co.-backed BrightSpring Health Services Inc. and Amer Sports Inc. pricing their offerings below marketed ranges. While Amer has rebounded with a 16% climb, BrightSpring has slumped 12%.

On Wednesday, American Healthcare REIT Inc. — the latest US debutant — climbed 10% in its first day of trading after pricing its IPO at the bottom of a marketed range to raise $672 million. The self-managed REIT and Kyverna are part of a busy week for US IPOs that includes a Mexican grocery chain. Fortegra Group Inc., a specialty insurance unit backed by Tiptree Inc., withdrew its offering Wednesday morning.

Kyverna’s offering is being led by JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners and Wells Fargo & Co. Trading is expected to begin Thursday on the Nasdaq under the symbol KYTX.

