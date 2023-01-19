Biotech stocks: Three hot picks from Eden Rahim Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

The biotech sector has been on a decline since 2021, and for one investment professional, that means opportunities.



Speaking with BNN Bloomberg's Amber Kanwar on Thursday morning, Eden Rahim, portfolio manager and options strategist at Next Edge Capital, said the dip has created some of the best buying options he’s seen in his career.



“We’re like kids in a candy store right now, going through all these great companies to buy that we think could have huge moves,” he said.



Rahim recommended ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT), Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE) and Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) as his three hot picks in the biotech sector.



Rahim, his family members and his investment banking clients do not own the above stocks, but his firm does.



