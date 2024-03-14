(Bloomberg) -- BIO, the world’s largest trade group for the biotechnology industry, said it will support the US Biosecure Act that aims to sever ties with some of China’s biggest health care companies — including WuXi AppTec Co. — over reports they have ties to its communist government.

The group, whose leaders had discussed the serious consequences such a move may have on the US pharmaceutical industry and the supply of medicine globally, is taking steps now to separate from WuXi AppTec regarding membership in the organization, according to a statement.

The bill bars federally funded institutions from contracting with “foreign adversary” biotech companies “of concern.”

BIO didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment that was sent after regular business hours.

Shares of WuXi AppTec and its sister company WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc. each plunged as much as 9% in Hong Kong. The CSI 300’s healthcare sub-gauge rose as much as 3.6%, before paring the gain, on speculation that the Chinese government plans to provide support for the industry.

BIO’s reversal is having an impact on WuXi’s stock price, said Wilfred Yuen, an analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets. But its move isn’t unexpected given the bipartisan support for the bill, he said.

“I also expected the lobby group might not be very active after it got political pushback,” Yuen said. “It’s still politics.”

