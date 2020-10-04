(Bloomberg) -- German blood-plasma supplier Biotest AG said Sunday that talks about a possible private equity investment in the company are “at an early stage,” responding to a Bloomberg story that said that private equity firm Triton had approached its majority shareholder Creat Group Corp. about buying a stake.

“The consultations are at an early stage and there is no certainty that they will lead to a transaction,” Biotest said in a statement.

Biotest added that China-based Creat had informed its board that no sale process has been initiated to date nor any decision made about a future sale.

To view the source of this information click here

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.