There are 18 days until the deadline for states to certify their results, 24 days until the Electoral College meets, 47 days until Congress certifies the results and 61 days until inauguration.

Bipartisan Group Airs Ads Calling for Transition to Begin

A bipartisan group of former elected officials, Cabinet secretaries and military and civic leaders is running an ad calling for the formal transition to President-elect Joe Biden to begin.

With President Donald Trump continuing to deny that he lost the election, the National Council on Election Integrity is spending $2 million on an ad arguing that lack of a transition is hurting national security, the coronavirus response and the economy.

“The American people have spoken,” the ad says. “The result is clear. It’s time to move forward and get to work.”

The group’s members include former Homeland Security Secretaries Janet Napolitano and Michael Chertoff, former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Bill Owens (retired) and two former members of the 9/11 Commission.

It has previously run ads saying the election had been run well.

Biden turns 78 Friday, meaning he will be the oldest person sworn in as president when he takes office in January.

