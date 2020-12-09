(Bloomberg) -- The Democratic and Republican lawmakers working on a compromise pandemic relief plan delivered a more detailed summary of their proposal Wednesday but haven’t yet resolved the deadlock over a business liability shield and aid to state and local governments.

Their outline, obtained by Bloomberg News, largely follows the contours of their initial $908 billion proposal, filling in amounts and some specific programs. But the lack of a comprise proposal on state aid and on liability limits raises questions of whether it will provide the path forward to an agreement that can be formed into legislation over the next week.

The group would extend $300-per-week supplemental unemployment insurance for four months and fund a second round of loans for the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses. The plan would provide $10 billion for child care providers, $82 billion for education, $13 billion for farmers and support for airlines.

The proposal is now competing with a $916 billion plan released by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and backed by GOP congressional leaders and President Donald Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer have objected to parts of that plan and said they want to use the bipartisan group’s proposal as the basis for negotiations.

Despite the optimism for a deal sparked by both the bipartisan proposal and Mnuchin’s plan, the two sides remain stuck short of agreement with little more than a week left to get it done. Stocks wavered as investors assessed the prospects for deal.

McConnell Downbeat

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday blasted Pelosi and Schumer’s response as indicating that they still don’t want to compromise. He reiterated his argument that the most contentious items be set aside and that Congress proceed with critical components that are widely agreed upon, including small-business help.

The Mnuchin plan differs in important ways from the bipartisan alternative. It includes $600 stimulus payments to individuals, which could win support from both Republicans and Democrats, but it pays for that in part through cutting the bipartisan proposal for $300 a week in supplemental unemployment aid.

McConnell said on the Senate floor that Pelosi and Schumer have “delayed, deflected, moved the goal posts” in talks on pandemic relief. He again advocated dropping the provisions on liability limits for employers and state and local aid.

Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement on Tuesday that Mnuchin’s proposal marked “progress” because it brought McConnell closer to the $908 billion framework unveiled last week by a group of Democratic and Republican lawmakers. But they said its omission of supplementary jobless benefits was “unacceptable.”

There was no indication of any negotiations between party leaders.

Lawmakers from both parties have said that any Covid-19 relief deal would be attached to a government-spending bill. Current stopgap funding for federal agencies runs out Friday night, and the House plans to vote Wednesday on a new seven-day continuing resolution to avert a shutdown. The Senate aims to take that up thereafter.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.