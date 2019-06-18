Subscribe to Decrypted on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to Decrypted on Pocket Casts

(Bloomberg) -- A few years ago, reporter Sarah McBride noticed that a top engineer at Twitter was also an expert on the brains of birds. Then, more and more, she started seeing that many top tech companies have bird brain experts in their highest ranks⁠—that includes Apple, Google, Intel and a secretive startup founded by Elon Musk. This week on Decrypted, Sarah and fellow reporter Ashlee Vance set out to understand why Silicon Valley is so interested in avian minds, and what they could tell us about tech’s ability to influence our own.

Want to hear more? Subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Pocket Casts for new episodes every week. Decrypted is a podcast that uncovers the hidden projects, quiet rivalries and uncomfortable truths in the global technology industry.

To contact the authors of this story: Sarah McBride in San Francisco at smcbride24@bloomberg.netAshlee Vance in Palo Alto at avance3@bloomberg.netBrad Stone in San Francisco at bstone12@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Pia Gadkari at pgadkari@bloomberg.net, Aki ItoLindsey Kratochwill

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.