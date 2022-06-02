(Bloomberg) -- Bird flu is slamming the US turkey market just in time for burger season.

Starting in the third quarter, there will be “large supply gaps” for Jennie-O branded turkey products, parent company Hormel Foods Corp. warned Thursday as it reported second-quarter results. The shortages anticipated in the coming months come as one of the worst-ever avian influenza outbreaks wipes out flocks across the US Midwest.

“Our Jennie-O Turkey Store team is facing an uncertain period ahead,” James Snee, Hormel’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Shares fell as much as 5.3%, hitting the lowest intraday price since December.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza has so far affected nearly 38 million birds in the US, hurting egg-laying hens and turkeys the most, with the disease largely being propagated by migrating wild birds that swarm above farms and leave droppings that get tracked into poultry houses. Minnesota, the top turkey-producing state in the US and where many of Hormel’s turkey operations are located, lies under the same migration paths.

In the quarter that just ended, the outbreak’s impact was “immaterial,” the company said. Jennie-O turkey sales were up 16% year on year, fueled by higher commodity prices and food-service sales. But sales volumes are expected to slide in the second half of the year. The third quarter -- which ends before the all-important holiday season begins -- is traditionally a seasonal earnings low for the turkey business.

Hormel narrowed its earnings per share forecast for the full year on Thursday. Similar to 2015, when the last major bird flu outbreak spread around the country, the food company that also owns Skippy peanut butter and Spam meat expects “meaningful impact” on the industry’s poultry supplies over the coming months.

