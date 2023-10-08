(Bloomberg) -- German footwear maker Birkenstock Holding Plc has gathered enough investor demand to price its initial public offering at the high end of its indicated price range and reach a valuation of $10 billion, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A final decision on pricing the IPO at the high end of the $44 to $49 per share range is expected on Oct. 10, a day before its shares are set to debut on the New York Stock Exchange, according to the report. Such a move would see the company raise $1.6 billion.

Birkenstock declined to comment to Reuters.

Read More: Birkenstock Follows Arm to Seek US Premium: ECM Watch

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.