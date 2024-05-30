(Bloomberg) -- Birkenstock Holding Plc posted robust earnings and raised its forecast for the year as consumers snapped up its high-end sandals and clogs. The shares rose the most ever.

The company now expects adjusted earnings to reach as much as €545 million ($590 million) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, it said in a statement Thursday. That’s up from the previous guidance of as much as €530 million on a constant currency basis. Birkenstock also raised its revenue guidance.

The stock climbed as much as 15% in early trading in New York, Birkenstock’s biggest intraday gain since its initial public offering last October.

Chief Executive Officer Oliver Reichert has sought to convince investors that the company can maintain its decade-long hot streak by staying fashionable, expanding its production capacity in Germany and Portugal and targeting previously untapped countries like China and India.

“Birkenstock is a clear winner in the footwear category,” with its strong direct-to-consumer sales growth and momentum with some retailers, Citigroup analysts led by Paul Lejuez said in a note.

Despite the company’s profitability and consistent revenue growth, some investors have worried about the costs of factory expansion efforts and questioned how long the brand can stay fashionable while also appealing to the masses. Its stock has proved volatile since the October IPO, rising about 9% above its listing price through Wednesday’s close.

Birkenstock spent another €17 million in the quarter that ended March 31 to build out capacity at its factories, including a new facility in Pasewalk, Germany. The company has spent €35 million in the past six months on such efforts, part of its plan to double production capacity in the next few years to, among other things, expand rapidly in countries like China.

Revenue reached €481 million in the recent quarter, above the average analyst estimate. Sales jumped by 21% in both the US and Europe, while increasing by 42% in the region that includes Asia. Adjusted earnings also topped estimates for the quarter and the company affirmed its longer-term profitability targets.

Birkenstock is benefiting from growing demand for its closed-toed sneakers, boots, clogs and slippers, which often command higher price tags than the classic sandals. Such footwear accounted for more than 25% of sales in the recent quarter, up from a high-teens percentage last year, it said.

It’s also expanding its offering of cheaper plastic footwear, which is pulling in new customers and convincing long-time fans to pick up shoes that are geared toward the beach and humid climates.

--With assistance from Subrat Patnaik.

(Updates with shares, analyst comment in third, fifth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.