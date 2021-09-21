(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is falling for a third day after a global selloff in riskier assets and has dropped to as low as $40,237, a level not seen since early August. That takes it to the lower end of an Ichimoku cloud technical pattern, which offers support at about $39,900 for the next week. The price is forming a “hammer” candlestick pattern with a relatively long lower shadow, demonstrating that support from the cloud is being watched closely.

