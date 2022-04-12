(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin has lost about 13% this month and is on track to test support from the lower end of a so-called “bearish flag” technical pattern. Immediate support in the pattern for the largest cryptocurrency, which is currently trading around $38,000, lies at $37,582 -- under which the next key level is the lower end of the flag around $36,700. Any break of the flag will bring $26,000 into focus.

