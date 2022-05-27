May 27, 2022
Bitcoin Beating Ether by Most in Seven Months
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is most expensive relative to second-ranked Ether since October. Some market-watchers have pointed to a glitch in the process of making the Ethereum network less energy-intensive as fueling worries in the space in recent days. The market moves come at a time when cryptocurrency has been depressed overall as the Federal Reserve begins a rate-hike cycle and inflation surges around the world.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.