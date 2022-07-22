(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin has risen about 30% since its lows in June, but hints of a larger advance toward key resistance at $25,000 are beginning to appear. Prices have tagged the so-called upper Bollinger Band after a period where volatility was compressed, which is often a precursor to a sustained, directional move. A similar stretch of low volatility was seen in June, which subsequently saw Bitcoin sliding after it tagged the lower band.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.