(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s quick rebound above the psychologically important $30,000 mark last week has emboldened bulls, who pushed prices through key resistance of $36,500 on Monday. This move has confirmed a classic double-bottom pattern, which points to a potential rally to $44,000 where the pattern’s objective and Bitcoin’s 200-day moving average are converging. Recent price action indicates that near-term resistance may lie in the $41,000 to $42,000 area.

