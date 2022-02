(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin could be set to build on its recent rally. The world’s largest digital token posted a six-day winning streak through Tuesday, the 20th time it has achieved such a run since the pandemic roiled markets. The mean return over over three days, five days and 20 days is 4.1%, 5.3% and 18.5% respectively after such stretches, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.