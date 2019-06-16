(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin climbed past $9,000 as reports that Facebook Inc. is due to unveil a digital currency added to optimism that cryptocurrencies are becoming more widely adopted by mainstream finance.

The largest digital currency rose as much as 7.4% from late Friday and traded at $9,006.55 as of 8:49 a.m. Tokyo time. Rival coins also climbed: Litecoin was up 5.9% and Ethereum rose 4.5%.

Bitcoin is up more than 130% in 2019 and the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index has almost doubled in value amid a slew of companies looking to deepen their offering of cryptocurrency services. Some investors have said the latest reports detailing Facebook’s plans to launch a digital currency as soon as Monday are pushing people to toward Bitcoin.

