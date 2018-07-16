{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    Bitcoin climbs as big-name investors start taking interest

    Todd White, Bloomberg News

    A pile of coins representing Bitcoin cryptocurrency sit grouped together in the U.K.

    A pile of coins representing Bitcoin cryptocurrency sit grouped together in the U.K. , Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Bitcoin headed for its biggest increase in two weeks on Monday amid a steady drip of news reports suggesting some of the biggest names in investing are starting to embrace digital currencies.

    The largest crypto-coin advanced 3 per cent to US$6,371 as of 9:48 a.m. in London, according to composite prices on Bloomberg. Rival coins Ripple, Ethereum and Litecoin all climbed at least 2 per cent. Bitcoin hasn’t notched a one-day gain of at least 2 per cent since July 2.

    BlackRock Inc. has formed a team to look into ways the world’s largest asset manager can take advantage of the cryptocurrency market and blockchain, London’s Financial News reported. The company said afterward in a statement that its focus was largely on blockchain, the technology underlying Bitcoin.

    Last week, billionaire investor Steven Cohen was said to have put money into a hedge fund focusing on cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based companies. In Europe, the owner of Switzerland’s securities exchange in Zurich said it’s creating a platform for trading digital assets.

    --With assistance from Edward Robinson

     