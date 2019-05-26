(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin soared to the highest level in a year, extending a run that’s seen prices more than double.

The largest cryptocurrency climbed about 8% Monday to its highest since May 2018, and was trading at $8,678.58 as of 8 a.m. in Tokyo.

Bitcoin is up about 66% this month despite concerns that its price may have surged beyond its “intrinsic value.” The optimism comes as Fidelity Investments finalizes plans to buy and sell the digital asset for institutional customers, and E*Trade dips into the crypto trading.

Rival coins were also stronger early Monday. Litecoin added 7.7% and Ether rose 4.9%.

Read more on how Bitcoin went on a tear and sparked a new mania

To contact the reporter on this story: Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Andreea Papuc

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.